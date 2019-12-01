XRegister
26 October 2019

01/12/2019 - 13:03 GMT

Shkodran Mustafi Plays, Kieran Tierney On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Norwich City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Norwich City vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Daniel Farke's Norwich City outfit at Carrow Road this afternoon.  

The Gunners opted to sack Unai Emery as manager on Friday following a poor run of results, with Freddie Ljungberg having been placed in interim charge. 
 

 



The Swede will be keen for Arsenal to make a winning start to his time in the dugout as he bids to make an impact and steer the club closer to the top four.

Ljungberg has Bernd Leno in goal, while at the back he opts to play Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz and Sead Kolasinac.
 


Further up the pitch the Arsenal interim boss selects Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi, while Joe Willock and Mesut Ozil start. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette lead the goal threat.



If Ljungberg needs to make changes then he has an array of options available on the bench, including Kieran Tierney and Sokratis.
 


Arsenal Team vs Norwich City

Leno, Chambers, Luiz, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Willock, Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Martinez, Sokratis, Tierney, Torreira, Pepe, Saka, Martinelli
 