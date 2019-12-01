This Leeds United Star Is Letting His Football Do The Talking – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has lauded Stuart Dallas for doing his talking on the pitch for Leeds United and believes the wing-back's international calibre is showing through.



Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has turned to Dallas as his utility man at points throughout his reign, deploying the Northern Ireland international in different positions; he played his part in the Whites' 4-0 win against Middlesbrough on Saturday.













Whelan feels that Dallas is in fine fettle and is producing consistent performances week in, week out.



The former Leeds star noted Dallas' energy levels, his desire to win the ball back when it has been lost, his tracking back, concentration, and also creativity when he has the ball at his feet.





"He looks like he is playing with a smile on his face, not just for Leeds, but also Northern Ireland. He is back to his best I think", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win over Middlesbrough.







"He lets his football do the talking. There's a man there that's just very consistent with his performances and he just keeps getting better and better.



"His energy levels, winning the ball back, tracking back, his concentration throughout the 90 minutes, industry on the ball, creativity on the ball, he wants to get forward; and when he does get forward he knows straight away he's got the energy, he's got the power and fitness to get back and defend.





"You can see that international quality in him."



Bielsa has turned to Dallas as a right-back, left-back and midfielder through the course of the season so far, fielding him in every one of the Whites' 19 Championship games.



Dallas was also rewarded with a new contract by Leeds in September, penning a four-year contract at Elland Road.

