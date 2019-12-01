XRegister
26 October 2019

01/12/2019 - 16:23 GMT

We’re Huddersfield’s Biggest Game But No One Can Live With Us – Former Leeds United Star

 




Leeds United represent Huddersfield Town's biggest game of the season, former Whites defender Ben Parker believes, but is sure that even fully up for the game the Terriers cannot live with an in-form Elland Road outfit.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are due to lock horns with Danny Cowley's men next weekend and head into the Championship game on the back of very different results. 


 



Leeds thrashed Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough outfit 4-0 at Elland Road on Saturday to sit top of the Championship standings, while Cowley saw his Huddersfield side handed a 5-2 drubbing at Bristol City.

Parker does feel that having suffered such a heavy defeat will see a reaction from Huddersfield and he is sure taking on Leeds represents the Terriers' biggest game of the season.
 


The former Leeds man though feels on current form no one can live with Bielsa's men, even if Huddersfield are fully motivated.



Parker said on LUTV following the win over Middlesbrough: "The [players’] attention now turns to them and how do we beat them. Huddersfield got a bit of a battering today, so I expect a reaction with the Cowleys having gone in there.

"To be honest, Yorkshire derby, it's their biggest game of the season, there's no bones about that.
 


"They will be fully up for it, but they are playing against a top team in us, full of confidence, and if we can produce that kind of performance then I can't see any team in this division dealing with us."

Huddersfield are without a win in their last four league games, with their last three-point haul having come via a 1-0 win away at Brentford at the start of November.
 