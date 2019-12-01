XRegister
X
26 October 2019

01/12/2019 - 22:18 GMT

We’re Not Selling Club, Simple As – Former Leeds Star Warns Clubs Off Bidding For White

 




Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has indicated clubs would be wasting their time in bidding for Kalvin Phillips in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.

Phillips has caught the eye under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road and was the subject of interest from several Premier League clubs in the summer. 


 



Leeds stood strong though and kept Phillips, with the midfielder even signing on the dotted line on a new contract to commit his future to the Yorkshire giants.

With the January window approaching though, Leeds could be tested with bids, but Whelan has insisted the Whites are at present not a selling club and cannot even afford to consider cashing in on Phillips due to their promotion ambitions.
 


"We're not a selling club. Not this season", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Whites crushed Middlesbrough 4-0.



"And if we get in the Premier League we'll not sell him anyway.

"I don't care what they make with an offer. If we are serious about going up this season we need to keep him.
 


"Simple as that."

Phillips has appeared in every one of Leeds' 19 Championship games so far this season, but will be missing next weekend when the Whites take on Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

The midfielder picked up his fifth booking of the season against Middlesbrough and as a result will serve a one-match suspension.
 