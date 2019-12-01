Wouldn’t Surprise Me – Steven Gerrard On Top Clubs Looking At 24-Year-Old Rangers Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted he would not be surprised if top clubs are looking at midfielder Glen Kamara, but has dismissed talk that Juventus are keen on the 24-year-old.



It had been suggested that Juventus were showing interest in Kamara as they bid to beef up their midfield options ahead of the January transfer window.













Rangers paid Dundee just £50,000 to take Kamara to Ibrox from Dens Park and he has quickly got up to speed to become a key man under Gerrard.



The Rangers boss is a huge admirer of the Finland international and the way he plays the game, meaning he would not be surprised to see top sides taking a look at the Ger.





However, Gerrard was quick to quash speculation around interest from Juventus.







"There's a lot going round at the moment about quite a few of my players but there's no truth in it", Gerrard was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland.



"It wouldn't surprise me if there's top clubs looking at Glen – again he was outstanding, lovely to watch – and as a midfielder myself I really admire his bodywork and his shape, the way he receives the ball.





"He's a very clever footballer and it wouldn't surprise me if top clubs were monitoring him but there's no truth in Juventus."



Kamara clocked 74 minutes at Ibrox on Sunday as Rangers brushed aside Hearts on the way to a 5-0 Scottish Premiership win.



They are level on points with league leaders Celtic and only one goal behind the Bhoys on goal difference.

