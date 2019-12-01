You Know What Brendan’s Like – Former Liverpool Star Says Leicester Boss Fancies Arsenal Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer believes that former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers will be seriously attracted to the vacant managerial job at Arsenal.



The Gunners are looking for a new boss after choosing to end Unai Emery's reign as manager on Friday, with the Spaniard paying the price for a series of poor results.













A host of potential successors have been mooted, including former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta and Wolves boss Nuno.



Former Liverpool manager Rodgers, now in charge at Leicester City, has also been floated as an option and McAteer is sure that the Northern Irishman wants to get back to one of the elite clubs.





And in addition to Arsenal, McAteer thinks Rodgers will also be keenly following the situation at Manchester United, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure.







"I know he's distanced himself [from the Arsenal job], but it wouldn't surprise me if he's had a little phone call….and you know what Brendan's like, if he fancies it", McAteer said on LFC TV following Liverpool's win over Brighton.



"Can he jump ship now? I'm not sure whether he can, but I think he would fancy it.





"The others are obviously Arteta, Allegri, Nuno, but Brendan for me has always wanted to be a top six manager.



"I think he'll be disappointed he never got the Chelsea job, he'll have got one eye on what's happening at Manchester United.



"Size of clubs going, and no disrespect to Leicester, but Arsenal are a massive club and that is where Brendan feels he belongs."



Rodgers increased the pressure on another manager on Sunday by leading his Leicester side to a late win over Marco Silva's Everton outfit.

