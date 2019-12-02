Arsenal Make Tentative Brendan Rodgers Enquiries, Rebuffed

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have made tentative enquiries for Brendan Rodgers, but have been told he is not leaving Leicester City, according to The Athletic.



The Gunners are without a manager after sacking Unai Emery on Friday and have handed Freddie Ljungberg the temporary reins at the Emirates.













They have been linked with a host of potential successors to Emery, with Leicester City boss Rodgers being suggested in some quarters as a contender.



It is claimed that Arsenal, who considered appointing Rodgers in 2018, do have the Northern Irishman in their thoughts.





The club have made tentative enquiries, but have been given the message that Rodgers is happy at Leicester and is going nowhere.







Rodgers has the Foxes flying in the Premier League, sitting second in the table, and piled further pressure on Everton boss Marco Silva on Sunday with a win over the Toffees at the King Power Stadium.



It has been claimed that Rodgers is keen to manage one of the so-called big six again at some point in the future, but he will not leave Leicester now.





It remains to be seen if the picture changes at the end of the season, if Arsenal opt to leave Ljungberg in charge for an extended period.

