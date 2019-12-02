Chelsea Talent Impresses On Loan, Decision Taken, Club Will Buy Him From Blues

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian Serie A side Atalanta will activate the purchase option in Mario Pasalic's loan deal to sign him on a permanent basis from Chelsea next summer.



Blues talent Pasalic has been on loan at Atalanta since the summer of 2018, with the Italian side paying €1m to take him on loan, with a right to buy set at €15m.













Atalanta did not activate the purchase option in the summer, but negotiated a fresh agreement with Chelsea, loaning the player again with the same right to buy included.



Pasalic is now regarded as a key man by Atalanta and, according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, the club will pay €15m to complete the permanent capture of the Croatian.





The €15m price is viewed as good business by Atalanta, with Pasalic a Croatia international and having proven himself in the Champions League with the club.







Pasalic, 24, has made 13 appearances in Serie A for Atalanta so far this season, scoring twice and providing two assists for his team-mates.



He has also played in all five of Atalanta's Champions League group stage games, scoring in a 1-1 draw at home against Manchester City.





Despite being under contract at Chelsea, Pasalic, who counts sides such as AC Milan, Monaco and Spartak Moscow amongst his former clubs, has never made a senior Blues appearance and may not get the chance.

