Come Back Fighting – Huddersfield Boss Rallies Troops For Leeds United Clash

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has stressed the need for his team to respond after a disappointing loss against Bristol City when they take on Leeds United in an all-important Yorkshire derby next weekend.



The Terriers conceded as many as five goals against Lee Johnson's side on Saturday to go down 5-2 against the Robins and continue a poor run of form which has seen no win in their last four league matches.













Now Cowley is preparing his men to take on an in-form Leeds outfit, challenging for promotion under Marcelo Bielsa.



The Huddersfield boss knows the importance the fans place on a Yorkshire derby against rivals Leeds and is looking for his men to come out fighting.





Cowley is keen for Huddersfield to analyse what went wrong against Bristol City as they prepare for the derby.







"Of course", Cowley was quoted as saying by Examiner Live while responding to a question on whether he felt a big response was needed after the Ashton Gate loss.



"And we know how much that derby means to the supporters.





"So we need to dust ourselves down, reflect and learn from the game at Bristol City and come back fighting next Saturday."



Huddersfield have one of the worst home records in the Championship and have won just twice on home tuf in the league this season.

