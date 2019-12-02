He’s Version Of Himself We All Want To See – Tottenham Star On Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has heaped praise on midfielder Dele Alli, feeling that his team-mate is showing the version of himself that the fans want to see.



The England international contributed with a brace as his team beat Bournemouth 3-2 at home on Saturday to hand newly appointed manager Jose Mourinho his third win in three matches.













Alli has got on the scoresheet in his side's last two games and is beginning to answer his critics, with some having been less than impressed with his performances over recent months.



Alderweireld thinks that Alli is back on track and admits that fans are keen to see his quality with the ball and clinical nature in front of goal.





"He’s playing in his way, showing his qualities”, Alderweireld told his club's official website.







“He knows he can run, he knows he can pass the ball and he comes in front of goal and he’s clinical.



"That’s the Dele we want to see."





Alli has featured in all three games under Mourinho so far and is shaping up to be a key man in the Portuguese's reign.



The win against Bournemouth helped Tottenham climb up to fifth in the table with 20 points from 14 games, and Mourinho's men are starting to click into gear.

