I Told Players About Fans Before Game – Neil Lennon On Extra Motivation For Celtic Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed he used the commitment of the club's fans to motivate his team at Ross County on Sunday and tell them to entertain.



The Bhoys eased to a 4-1 win in Dingwall, with goals from Ryan Christie (two), Tom Rogic and Mikey Johnston too much for the hosts to handle.













Celtic were again backed by a sizeable travelling support and Lennon admits he heard a story of some fans boarding a bus at half past four in the morning to make sure they made the 12:00pm kick-off in the Highlands.



Lennon made sure to tell his players before kick-off of the dedication of the supporters and issued an instruction to entertain the travelling fans.





"I’ve got to pay tribute to the fans. I heard a story that there was a bus that left from Stranraer at half-past four in the morning", Lennon was quoted as saying by his club's official site.







"I said to the players before the game – these guys travel a long way, and it’s up to you to entertain them.



"They’re coming to watch you because you’re creating a lot of good things at the minute, they’re enjoying what they’re seeing, and hopefully they’ve gone home happy today", the Celtic boss added.





Celtic's win at Ross County moved the Bhoys on to 37 points and keeps Lennon's side at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings, ahead of Rangers on goal difference.



The Bhoys are next in action at Celtic Park against Hamilton on Wednesday.

