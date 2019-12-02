Leeds United Link With 27-Year-Old Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Talk that Leeds United are ready to rekindle their interest in Matej Vydra has been played down, but the Whites may dip into the transfer market in January for another striker if Arsenal recall Eddie Nketiah.



Leeds were keen on signing Vydra from Derby County when Marcelo Bielsa took over at Elland Road, but the Czech eventually joined Burnley.













Vydra, 27, has struggled for regular game time at Burnley this season, with just 58 Premier League minutes under his belt.



Leeds have been linked with rekindling their interest in Vydra, but according to The Athletic, a move for the striker is comprehensively off the table for the Yorkshire giants.





The Whites could be forced into the transfer market for a striker though if Arsenal recall Nketiah.







Arsenal are less than pleased about Nketiah's limited game time at Elland Road and could choose to recall him and send him elsewhere on loan.



Bielsa has preferred Patrick Bamford as his main striker in attack, leaving Nketiah to play bit-parts in the Championship.





The Whites currently have six loanees on the books, but EFL rules mean they can only name five in matchday squads.

