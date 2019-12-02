XRegister
26 October 2019

02/12/2019 - 10:35 GMT

Manchester United Need Jack Grealish Says Former Top Flight Attacker

 




Former top flight attacker Garth Crooks believes that Aston Villa's Jack Grealish is exactly the sort of player Manchester United need to sign.

Grealish was in fine form at Old Trafford on Sunday as he helped his Aston Villa side to a 2-2 draw with Manchester United, scoring his side's first goal and being named man of the match. 


 



Manchester United made sure to pay close attention to Grealish, but still struggled to stop him weaving his magic, and Crooks believes the Villa man is someone the Red Devils could use.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star also stressed his view that Manchester United fans are not seeing enough quality given the prices they shell out for tickets.
 


Crooks wrote in his BBC column: "After the attention paid to Jack Grealish by Manchester United, I think he is entitled to danger money! I can't remember when a team have inflicted so many tackles on a single player.



"I suppose Grealish should take that as a compliment.

"The Aston Villa captain scored a wonderful goal, had a fabulous game at Old Trafford and is precisely the sort of player United need to bolster their prospects.
 


"United fans are having to watch too many ordinary players while they are being asked to pay Champions League prices", Crooks added.

Manchester United could do business in the rapidly approaching January transfer window and it remains to be seen who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chooses to move for.

The Red Devils have a busy December to tackle first though, with games against Tottenham, Manchester City, AZ Alkmaar, Everton, Colchester United, Watford, Newcastle United and Burnley.
 