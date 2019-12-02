People Can Forget His Dribbles – Former Anderlecht Winger On Rangers Linked Francis Amuzu

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Anderlecht winger Thomas Chatelle has stressed that Rangers target Francis Amuzu still has room for improvement.



Having joined Belgian giants Anderlecht from JMG Academy Lier at the age of 15, up and coming winger Amuzu rose through the ranks of the top flight club before making his senior team debut in 2017.













While Amuzu began the campaign as a starter for Anderlecht under new boss Vincent Kompany, he has fallen out-of-favour since Franky Vercauteren came in as head coach in October.



Amuzu could be on the move in the January transfer window and has been strongly linked with Scottish giants Rangers, who are battling rivals Celtic for the title.





Former Anderlecht winger Chatelle believes that Amuzu though has not made the progress expected since he stepped up into the first team ranks and needs to add the end product to his impressive dribbling ability.







"Amuzu has made too little progress since joining the first team. That sometimes takes time", Chatelle explained to Belgian daily La Derniere Heure.



"He has very specific qualities, so he can only play on the flank.





"He can dribble but the next step is a problem.



"If that's not right, people will forget his dribbles quickly."



Amuzu has clocked ten appearances in the Belgian top flight for Anderlecht so far this season and has turned out 56 times in total for the club.

