26 October 2019

06 August 2019

02/12/2019 - 16:33 GMT

Quality Was Outrageous – Former Rangers Star Hails Gers Defender’s Assist

 




Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson has lauded Borna Barisic for the quality of the ball he put into the box for Alfredo Morelos to head the Gers in front against Hearts on Sunday.

Morelos has been in red hot form for Rangers in recent weeks and put the Gers ahead at Ibrox in just the eleventh minute. 


 



It was Croatia left-back Barisic who put in a tempting cross for Morelos to attack, with the Colombian rising high above Hearts defender Aaron Hickey to power his header into the back of the net.

Thompson, who noted Morelos' hunger to score when the ball was put into the box, was keen to laud Barisic for the quality of his delivery.
 


"You just feel he's going to score whenever he takes to the field", Thompson said on BBC Sportscene, assessing Morelos' goal.



"He doesn't do anything particularly good movement wise. The quality of the ball from Barisic is outrageous.

"But he just wants it more. Look how hungry he is to get up above young Hickey – there was only going to be one person winning that."
 


Barisic's assist against Hearts was his tenth of the season for Rangers, with the Croatia international also having chipped in with two goals.

Rangers' win over Hearts meant they have kept pace with rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings, with Neil Lennon's men only top by virtue of a single goal.
 