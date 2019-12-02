Rangers Are Destroying Teams At Ibrox – Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Thompson believes Rangers are destroying visitors to Ibrox this season, after the Gers put five goals past Hearts on Sunday.



Steven Gerrard was looking for an impressive performance from his side and they did not disappoint, beating Hearts 5-0 to continue to push to make Ibrox a fortress.













Rangers have registered a series of heavy wins on home turf this season, putting six goals past Hibernian and five past Hearts, Hamilton and Aberdeen.



Thompson insists that the Gers are taking teams to the cleaners at Ibrox.





Thompson said on BBC Sportscene: "Rangers, that's five against Hearts, five against Hamilton, five against Aberdeen and six against Hibs, at home.







"They are destroying teams



"Obviously the caveat is the Celtic game, but in all the other games they really are destroying teams at this minute in time."





Rangers are in action on Wednesday night away at Aberdeen as they bid to make sure they continue to put pressure on Celtic, with both teams on 37 points at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings.



Next weekend meanwhile sees both teams collide in the Scottish League Cup final, as Gerrard looks for his first trophy as Gers boss.

