Very Good Source Told Me This On Liverpool and Jadon Sancho – Former Bundesliga Star

Liverpool are in pole position to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and the England international wants to leave the Ruhr giants in January, a former Bundesliga star has claimed to have heard from a source.



Sancho has caught the eye during his time at Dortmund, but has not had an easy relationship with coach Lucien Favre in recent weeks.













He has been linked with a return to England, with Liverpool and Manchester United both credited with holding an interest in securing his services.



Now it has been claimed that Liverpool are in pole position to sign him and Sancho wants to leave Dortmund in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.





Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft wrote on Twitter: "From a very good source in Germany: [Jurgen] Klopp and Liverpool favorite to get Dortmund-player Sancho.







"Sancho wants to leave the club already in January."



The 19-year-old has made 19 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists for his team-mates.





Sancho played and scored in Dortmund's 2-1 win away at Hertha Berlin at the weekend and is under contract at the Ruhr giants until the summer of 2022.



He would likely command a big transfer fee and it remains to be seen if Liverpool would agree to splash out for him in January.

