We Would Be Happy – Agent of Chelsea Star On Claims Loan Club Will Keep Client

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic has welcomed reports that Atalanta will sign his client on a permanent deal.



Pasalic is currently in the midst of his second season-long loan at Atalanta from Chelsea, with the Italian Serie A outfit having a purchase option set at €15m included in the deal.













He is now a key man at Atalanta and it has been claimed that the Serie A side will trigger the purchase option next summer to keep him at the club on a permanent basis, believing it represents excellent value.



The suggestion has been welcomed by Pasalic's agent Marco Naletilic, who insists his client would be happy if Atalanta activated the option as he is happy at the club and in superb form.





Reacting to claims Atalanta are ready to trigger the clause, he told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: "Our desire is clear: we would like to continue the experience at Atalanta.







"We would be happy if the club exercised the right of redemption, because he is growing and becoming a really important player in the Nerazzurri shirt.



"I have always thought this, since the start of his arrival in Bergamo, and I repeat it even now that he is going through an exceptional moment.





"I don't change my mind", Naletilic added.



Pasalic helped Atalanta finish a lofty third in Serie A last season, something which means they are currently involved in the Champions League group stage, while they sit sixth in the Italian top flight this term, following 14 games.

