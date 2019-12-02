XRegister
26 October 2019

02/12/2019 - 12:14 GMT

West Ham Identify Two Positions Beyond Striker To Strengthen In January

 




West Ham United are in the market to bring in another goalkeeper and a holding midfielder in the January transfer window, in addition to another striker.

The Hammers did business in the summer transfer window, but have been left struggling after a form slump in recent months, while they have also paid dearly for an injury to goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. 


 



Manuel Pellegrini eased some of the pressure on hold shoulders with a shock 1-0 win at Chelsea at the weekend, but West Ham remain in the bottom half of the Premier League standings and questions continue to be asked of the Chilean.

They look set to do business in January, with a striker on their list.
 


Beyond a striker though, according to The Athletic, West Ham also want to bring in a new goalkeeper and a new holding midfielder.



It remains to be seen what level of funds will be released for Pellegrini to splash in January however.

The Chilean tactician will also have to come out unscathed from a tricky December fixture list, with West Ham due to play Wolves, Arsenal, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Leicester City before 2020 dawns.
 


The Hammers' first game of 2020 comes at home against Bournemouth on New Year's Day.
 