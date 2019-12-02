Wolves Yet To Receive Arsenal Approach As Nuno Link Goes Quiet

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves have not received an approach from Arsenal for manager Nuno.



Arsenal are currently engaged in a new manager hunt after opting to sack Unai Emery following a poor run of results this season.













The Gunners have been listed as firm admirers of Wolves boss Nuno and speculation has been rife that the north London side will move to take the Portuguese to the Emirates Stadium.



However, according to Express & Star, Wolves have as yet received no approach from Arsenal for Nuno.





It has also been claimed that there is no indication Wolves will be approached, with the situation having gone quiet.







Nuno currently has Wolves, who he led to a Europa League spot last season, sitting in sixth in the Premier League table with 20 points from 14 games.



Arsenal, now being managed on an interim basis by Freddie Ljungberg, are just one point worse off, with 19 points.





The Gunners have a Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion looming on the horizon for Thursday night and the Swede could still be in charge.

