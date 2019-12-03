Alfredo Morelos’ Aerial Ability Is Huge Bonus For Rangers – Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone has stressed Gers striker Alfredo Morelos' ability to score from headers is a huge bonus for Steven Gerrard's side.



Six of the 25 goals the Colombian international has scored across all competitions for the Scottish Premiership side this season have been from headers.













Morelos' last three goals, which came against Feyenoord in the Europa League and Hearts in the league, have also been scored with his head.



Ibrox great Johnstone believes being able to dominate in the air and score goals adds more to the centre-forward's game, which already sees him scoring goals with his feet.





The 66-year-old believes Morelos' aerial ability and knack for finding the back of the net using his head is a huge bonus for Rangers this season.







"The last two games when he scored the three goals he's just looked absolutely great and it is something more to his game", Johnstone said on the official Rangers podcast.



"I mean we know he is great closing people down, he scores a lot of goals with his feet, he's brave, but he hasn't really shown anything in the air.





"So this is another part of his game which is a huge bonus, not only for himself, but for the manager and his team as well."



Morelos' continued improvement has not gone unnoticed, with a number of clubs being linked with holding an interest in the Colombia international marksman.

