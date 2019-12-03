Alfredo Morelos Has Obviously Worked On This – Rangers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone has expressed his delight at how Gers centre-forward Alfredo Morelos has worked on his aerial ability and is scoring from headers.



The 23-year-old Colombian has scored his last three goals, against Feyenoord and Hearts, respectively, from headers.













Morelos scoring goals with his head has impressed Ibrox great Johnstone, who feels the centre-forward is a natural header of the ball, despite being not so tall for a striker.



The 66-year-old has expressed his delight at the way the former HJK Helsinki man has improved his aerial ability, with which he believes the Colombian can dominate in the air and get defenders out of the way.





Johnstone lauded Morelos' determination and braveness in working on his aerial ability and winning headers in matches, hailing his ability in the air as 'solid'.







"He's obviously worked on it", Johnstone said on the official Rangers podcast.



"I mean he's not a big six foot two striker. He's a natural header of a ball.





"He's what? Five [foot] nine-and-a-half, five [foot] ten, or whatever, which is not big for a striker, but he’s absolutely solid [in the air].



"I think that helps someone who's actually jumping for a ball because his sheer strength is going to push centre-halves out of the road.



"But yes, I have been really impressed with that. I think he must have worked loads and loads on the training ground with that because in the last two games the three goals he scored have been absolutely terrific headers.



"Getting up and attacking the ball as if there's no use who's jumping and letting the ball hit your head, you have to go in there determined to win it and go in there and be brave and head it."



Rangers will be looking for Morelos to be on form on Wednesday night when they take on Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

