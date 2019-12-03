I Am Tottenham – Jose Mourinho Insists Manchester United In Past

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has stressed he has put Manchester United firmly into the past and is now firmly focused on Tottenham Hotspur.



The Portuguese was sacked by Manchester United on 18th December and takes his Tottenham team to Old Trafford to lock horns with his former employers on Wednesday night.













Mourinho recently took charge at Tottenham and has led Spurs to three wins in his three games, pushing the side up to six points off the top four in the Premier League.



Ahead of his Old Trafford trip, Mourinho is not keen to be drawn on his time at Manchester United and insists it is firmly in the past, with his focus on Tottenham.





"For you it’s like I left Manchester United yesterday. It was not yesterday, it was almost one year ago", he said at a press conference.







"I am Tottenham. Again, if you want to speak about United as an opponent, let’s speak about them as an opponent."



Mourinho tasted trophy success while at Manchester United, but was criticised for not pushing the Red Devils to challenge at the top of the table.





He indicated that Manchester United, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, can still emulate what he achieved at the club this season, throwing down the gauntlet.



"These are things they can do this season too. They can win the Europa League, they’ve qualified for the knockout. They can win the Carabao Cup as they are still in the competition. They can win the FA Cup, they’ve got Wolves in the first round. They can achieve these targets", Mourinho added.



While Spurs have had a revival under Mourinho, if they lose at Old Trafford then under-pressure Solskjaer's Manchester United will leapfrog them in the table.

