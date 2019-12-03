I Want To Concentrate On Us – Freddie Ljungberg On Arsenal’s Brighton Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg has insisted the Gunners must focus on doing what they do well, rather than worrying about what Brighton & Hove Albion do, ahead of meeting the Seagulls on Thursday night.



The 42-year-old club legend has been handed the reins at Arsenal on a temporary basis after the Gunners called time on Unai Emery.













Ljungberg was in charge of the side which drew 2-2 against Norwich City at the weekend and is now looking to host Brighton and Hove Albion in his second match on Thursday night.



Having assessed the strengths of the Seagulls, the interim Arsenal manager said the visitors on Thursday are a team that change their formations frequently and are well organised.





However, the former Sweden international also took time to insist that the focus needs to be on the improvement areas within Arsenal and not the opponents.







“Yes, I watched them a little bit, they look good, they change formations a lot, so we will see what they come with", Ljungberg told a press conference.



"They try to play out, defend well, they look very organised but for me we need to concentrate on our own game.





“We play at home so I take into account how I think they will play but I have to develop the gameplan how we want to play football and that’s what I try to concentrate on."



Brighton held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium last season and have not tasted defeat against the Gunners since 2017.

