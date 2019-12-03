XRegister
03/12/2019 - 12:22 GMT

I Want To Create More Nice Memories Against Rangers, Celtic Star Admits

 




Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham has set his eyes on creating more nice memories in the Hoops' Scottish League Cup final against Rangers this weekend.

Scottish giants and arch-rivals Celtic and Rangers will locks horns at Hampden Park in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday in an attempt to get their hands on their first piece of silverware of the season.  


 



Looking forward to the tie, Ntcham pointed out how big it is to play in a derby game in the cup final and how nice it is for the players to be involved in it.

The midfielder has found the back of the net twice in derby games against Rangers, having scored in the Scottish Cup semi-final two seasons ago and in the league game at Celtic Park last term.
 


The 23-year-old is now hopeful that he can create more special memories against the Gers at Hampden Park this weekend.



I have some nice memories already in this fixture and hopefully I will have more after the final”, Ntcham was quoted as saying by the Herald.

It will be nice to play in a derby match in the cup final. It’s a big game for everyone.
 


They are important games. Everyone will want to play in the final. To play against them is always special. It’s a derby and you don’t play in a derby – you win a derby.

While Ntcham is hopeful of creating memories against Rangers in the cup final, it remains to be seen if Neil Lennon will give the 23-year-old a start on Sunday.   
 