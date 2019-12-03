It’s Going To Be Battle – Rangers Legend Warns Gers On Aberdeen Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone has warned the Gers against the threat posed by Wednesday night's opponents Aberdeen, as Steven Gerrard's men prepare for a trip to Pittodrie.



In what will be their 15th Scottish Premiership game of the season, the Light Blues will face third-placed Aberdeen, who have gone unbeaten in their last five matches.













Looking ahead to the fixture, Ibrox great Johnstone pointed out that Aberdeen always tend to step up their game when they face Rangers, regardless of their form.



The 66-year-old looked back at his playing days and recalled how the Dons always challenged the Gers before explaining that they will want to do the same on Wednesday.





Johnstone then went on to urge Rangers to be wary of the threat posed by Aberdeen and expects Gerrard's side to be in a tough battle at Pittodrie.







"It goes back even to my day. I think in the 12 years I have been going up to Pittodrie, I won twice at Pittodrie", Johnstone said on the official Rangers podcast.



"That's how difficult it was up there. Mind you, they had the [Willie] Millers and [Alex] McLeishs and [Jim] Leightons and people like that. That really, really good side.





"But when Rangers come up calling, Aberdeen will be up for it. I don't care what form they have been in.



"And they have been in good form to be fair to them. I think they are unbeaten in their last six or whatever it is.



"So they are third in the league now and they will want to try and get as close as they can to the Old Firm and when Rangers come up calling Aberdeen will be well up for this game, as well their fans.



"So we will need to be wary of that, we will need to start the game very quickly and be very positive in this game because this is going to be one battle on Wednesday night, that's for sure."



Rangers are now only behind Celtic by a goal difference of one and will be looking to close the gap and go on top of the league table with a win against Aberdeen.

