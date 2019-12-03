Jose Mourinho Won’t Discuss Claim Christian Eriksen Has Given Him Contract Message

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has refused to discuss whether Christian Eriksen has informed him he will not be signing a new contract.



Eriksen is out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season and has not yet agreed to put pen to paper to an extension, something which has led to big speculation over his future.













The midfielder will be free to sign a pre-contractual agreement with a foreign club in January, meaning he could soon be committed to leaving Tottenham.



Asked at a press conference whether Eriksen has told him he will not sign a new contract, Mourinho would not discuss the matter.





The Portuguese was ready however to praise Heung-Min Son and admit his admiration of the Korean attacker.







Mourinho said: "I want to congratulate Son, third time in a row Asian Player of the Year.



"I am in love with that guy, so I imagine the people that are here with him four or five years….fantastic boy."





Tottenham have won all three of their games under Mourinho so far and the Spurs boss will be looking to inflict a damaging loss on his former club Manchester United on Wednesday evening at Old Trafford.



Spurs have risen to fifth in the Premier League table and are now just six points off a top four place. However, a loss at Old Trafford would see Manchester United leapfrog them in the standings.

