Leeds United One of Host of Championship Sides Listed As Admirers of Premier League Striker

Leeds United are not alone in their admiration of Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle and are one of a clutch of clubs keen on the striker's talents, according to The Athletic.



The 29-year-old striker had been tipped to move on from St James' Park in the summer, but stayed put and is now frustrated at a lack of playing time with the Magpies.













Club-record signing Joelinton is Newcastle boss Steve Bruce's first-choice centre-forward, while the arrival of Andy Carroll in the summer is another barrier towards Gayle featuring.



His situation has been noted and Gayle has a host of admirers in the Championship. Leeds are fans of his talents, but the Whites are also joined by Nottingham Forest and West Brom, while it is claimed more than half a dozen second tier sides may chase his signature in January.





Gayle has just over 18 months left on his contract at Newcastle and it is claimed that he is not yet pushing to quit the club.







However, if Newcastle do feel the need to sell Gayle then Bruce is tipped to want a replacement in through the door before the transfer to take the 29-year-old away from St James' Park is completed.



Bruce has so far insisted he does not expect Gayle to leave, but Newcastle could be tested with proposals.





Gayle is a proven goalscorer at Championship level and has struck 59 times in 100 appearances in the second tier.

