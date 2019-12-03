XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



03/12/2019 - 21:37 GMT

Leeds United One of Host of Championship Sides Listed As Admirers of Premier League Striker

 




Leeds United are not alone in their admiration of Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle and are one of a clutch of clubs keen on the striker's talents, according to The Athletic.

The 29-year-old striker had been tipped to move on from St James' Park in the summer, but stayed put and is now frustrated at a lack of playing time with the Magpies.


 



Club-record signing Joelinton is Newcastle boss Steve Bruce's first-choice centre-forward, while the arrival of Andy Carroll in the summer is another barrier towards Gayle featuring.

His situation has been noted and Gayle has a host of admirers in the Championship. Leeds are fans of his talents, but the Whites are also joined by Nottingham Forest and West Brom, while it is claimed more than half a dozen second tier sides may chase his signature in January. 
 


Gayle has just over 18 months left on his contract at Newcastle and it is claimed that he is not yet pushing to quit the club.



However, if Newcastle do feel the need to sell Gayle then Bruce is tipped to want a replacement in through the door before the transfer to take the 29-year-old away from St James' Park is completed.

Bruce has so far insisted he does not expect Gayle to leave, but Newcastle could be tested with proposals.
 


Gayle is a proven goalscorer at Championship level and has struck 59 times in 100 appearances in the second tier.   
 