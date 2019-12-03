Manchester City Hold Meeting With PSG Talent’s Representatives, Teenager Yet To Sign Pro Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have made enquiries about signing young Paris Saint-Germain defender Tanguy Kouassi.



The Citizens are alive to young talents to draft into the ranks at the Etihad Stadium and have noted Kouassi's potential, taking in his performances at the Under-17 World Cup.













Kouassi has not yet put pen to paper to a professional contract at PSG and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, the player's representatives held a recent meeting with Manchester City.



The teenager's agents are looking carefully at all their client's options, as Kouassi ponders the next step in his career.





The defender, who operates as a centre-back, has also attracted the attention of Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.







Kouassi has been included on the bench by PSG for five senior team games so far this season (against Rennes, Metz, Strasbourg, Reims and Angers) and is highly rated at the Parc des Princes.



Losing the 17-year-old would be a blow for the French champions and they are likely to work hard to convince him to sign his first professional contract with the club.





However, a move elsewhere may appeal to Kouassi if he feels it offers greater certainty of a path into senior team football.



Kouassi has clocked eight games in the UEFA Youth League this term, captaining the PSG side against Liverpool and Red Star Belgrade.

