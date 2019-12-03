Newcastle United Star Thanks Team-mates And Fans For Helping Settling In Process

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron has thanked the fans and his team-mates for making his settling-in process easy and now the Paraguay international is planning a long term stay.



The 25-year-old moved to St James' Park from MLS outfit Atlanta United in January this year for a club record fee of £21m.













Almiron has since managed 24 appearances for the Magpies in total, including 14 this season under new Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.



His presence has been felt more prominently of late, with his first assist for the club coming in last month's game against Manchester City, where he set up Jetro Willems' first goal in the 2-2 draw.





And now the attacking midfielder has come out to thank his team-mates and the home fans for helping him adapt to his new surroundings.







"I’ve settled in very well. The whole settling-in process has gone really well, and that’s down to the help from my team-mates", Almiron told his club's official site.



"I feel very much at ease at the club and in the city itself.





"I’m very happy here, I’ve always said that.



"All I do is to try and bring a bit of myself and my ability out onto the pitch.



"I also have to be grateful to the fans who have always been right behind me, which is always a good thing for us as players, so yeah, I’m happy and content here at Newcastle and I hope to carry on here for a long time to come."



Newcastle have taken 16 points from their opening 14 Premier League games this season and are next in action on Thursday night against Chris Wilder's Sheffield United outfit.

