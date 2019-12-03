XRegister
03/12/2019 - 12:43 GMT

Opportunities Will Come, Jose Mourinho Reassures Several Tottenham Stars

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has promised that players such as Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, Juan Foyth and Kyle Walker-Peters will all get opportunities to impress before 2020 arrives.

Mourinho has been careful not to shake up his starting eleven too much during his three matches in charge so far and has reaped the rewards with a 100 per cent record. 


 



It has led to thoughts that the likes of Foyth, Lo Celso, Sessegnon and Walker-Peters, who were regularly given game time by his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, might be slipping out of favour.

Mourinho though has shut those thoughts down and insisted that in a packed December fixture list they will be given opportunities to catch the eye.
 


Asked about Foyth at a press conference, Mourinho replied: "There are other players that I like very, very much and I try to give some stability to the team and there is no space for everyone, so we look to other boys.



"Ryan Sessegnon, Lo Celso, Walker-Peters, we have other players with potential to play that they didn’t have yet the opportunity to play.

"I would say let’s wait for the end of December for the accumulation of matches and for sure opportunities will come."
 


Tottenham have games against Manchester United, Burnley, Bayern Munich, Wolves, Chelsea, Brighton and Norwich City in December, while their clash on New Year's Day comes against Southampton at St Mary's.

Mourinho has pushed Tottenham to six points off the Premier League's top four with back to back wins and will want another three points at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
 