Sheffield United Have Top Quality, We Must Do This – Newcastle United Star On Winning Formula

Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron has urged his side to replicate their performance against Manchester City when they come up against Sheffield United on Thursday evening.



Steve Bruce's side are set to visit Bramall Lane in the Premier League as they look to build on the 2-2 draw that they managed against champions Manchester City at the weekend.













The Blades have made a good start to their campaign in the Premier League since being promoted from the Championship at the end of last season, picking up 19 points from 14 games.



Almiron has noted Sheffield United's start to the campaign and is of the view that there are some top quality performers at Bramall Lane.





"They’ve made a very good start to the season. As a club they have a good squad with strength in depth, and there are some top quality players there", Almiron said in an interview with his club's official website.







"But nevertheless, we will go there and try to play our own style and impose ourselves on the game and try to get the win, which would be very important three points for us."



Almiron feels sure he knows what Newcastle need to do if they are to return from Sheffield United with all three points.





"We need to stay calm and focused and try and play at a high tempo, just as we did against Manchester City.



"We need to try and keep hold of the ball and try to play our own game, which if we do, should give us a chance to go on to win the game."



Newcastle have won two of their seven Premier League games away from St James' Park this season, losing the other five, and are yet to record a draw on their travels.

