Took Everything For Granted – Kal Naismith Admits Rangers Regret

Former Rangers winger Kal Naismith has admitted that he took things for granted during his time with the Gers and conceded that he failed to take his chance at Ibrox.



The 27-year-old rose through the ranks of the Scottish Premiership side before making his senior team debut as a substitute in a Scottish Challenge Cup win against Brechin City in July 2012.













Naismith went on to make a total of 24 first team appearances for Rangers. However, in August 2013 – just one year after his debut – the player and the club mutually agreed to terminate his contract, bringing his spell at Ibrox to an end.



Looking back at his time with the Gers, Naismith has admitted that he took things for granted, thinking he was a brilliant player, which he now describes as 'stupid'.





The Scot went on to concede that he failed to take advantage of his opportunity at the club, but believes he has changed a lot ever since.







“I’ve changed so much over the past seven years. It was just always about proving myself right”, Naismith told The Athletic.



“I took everything for granted when I was at Rangers. As a footballer, you need that confidence and arrogance to make it at a higher level but sometimes, it goes beyond that.





"I’m not embarrassed to say it that as a young lad, I thought I was brilliant.



"Playing for Rangers? That’s easy. That’s just what I’ll do. But that was stupid as I had to knuckle down.



“I’ve got no regrets. I was grateful for the opportunity and I didn’t take it."



Naismith currently plies his trade for Wigan Athletic in the Championship, having signed for the Latics from Portsmouth last year.

