We’ve Got Good Chance – Rangers Star Optimistic On Europa League Prospects

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers centre-back Filip Helander is positive that the Gers can put their Ibrox advantage to good use against Young Boys to seal a spot in the Europa League round of 32.



The Scottish Premiership side currently top their Europa League group with eight points, having won two and drawn two of their five games so far.













However, Rangers are yet to qualify for the round of 32 of the competition, with FC Porto and Young Boys just one point behind them. Bottom-placed Feyenoord, with five points, are also in contention going into the last group game.



Steven Gerrard's Gers will play their final group stage game against Young Boys at Ibrox next week and defender Helander is feeling positive about the game.





While he is positive of getting the win against Young Boys next Thursday, Helander has stressed the importance of Rangers focusing on their upcoming league game and the Scottish League Cup final against Celtic.







"Of course we wanted to get it done against Feyenoord on the night", Helander was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"But the truth is we didn't start the match well – they were a lot better than us at that point – so over 90 minutes, I think we got a good result and even if we had won we wouldn't have been safe anyway.





“We always have a good chance when we play at Ibrox, so we just have to focus on the games in the league and the BetFred cup and then look forward to Young Boys.”



Rangers will travel to Aberdeen in the league on Wednesday night before locking horns with arch-rivals Celtic for the League Cup trophy.

