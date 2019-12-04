Atletico Madrid Linked With Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid are considering the possibility of signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud during the rapidly approaching January transfer window.



Giroud has been a bit-part player at Chelsea and failed to impress when he got a rare opportunity to start against West Ham last Saturday.













The Frenchman has been worried about his lack of game time and what it could mean for his prospect of making the France squad for next summer’s European Championship.



Didier Deschamps has continued to pick the striker despite his struggles at club level, but has indicated that the situation would benefit from a change.





A January move for Giroud has been floated and, and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Atletico Madrid are one of the clubs who could move for him.







The Spanish giants are looking to bolster their attacking options and the Frenchman has emerged as a possible target.



They are yet to lock him in as a target, but Atletico Madrid are closely studying the possibility of getting their hands on Giroud.





The Chelsea hitman is also a target for Inter and the Serie A giants have already put in considerable legwork in trying to sign him in January.

