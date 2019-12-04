Can Clearly See Celtic Star Did This Over Summer – Former Scottish Top Flight Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish Premiership star Alex Rae believes Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie’s physical development this season has helped him to take his game to another level.



The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season and has been a pivotal part of Neil Lennon’s Celtic side this year.













Christie scored a brace and provided an assist in Celtic’s 4-1 win over Ross County on Sunday and has been garnering widespread praise for his consistent performances this term.



Rae has stressed that it is clear that the player worked on his physical development over the summer and that has helped him to take his game to another level.





He is also a fan of Christie’s penchant for taking on chances and is delighted with the development he has shown over the years at Celtic.







Rae said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “He has taken his game to another level.



“He went to the gym in the summer, built-up, you can clearly see that when he is bouncing off people.





“What I like about him is that he has always looked to pull the trigger, you saw that earlier in the game in the free-kick when he tried to give the keeper the eyes.



“He is very much on the front foot and is also one of the key players in Scotland actually.



“What a superb player he has become.”



Christie is likely to be part of the squad when Celtic host Hamilton at Parkhead tonight in a Scottish Premiership clash.

