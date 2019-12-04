XRegister
04/12/2019 - 10:59 GMT

Celtic Loaning This Player Out Would Make Sense, Former Top Flight Star Feels

 




Former Scottish Premiership star Alex Rae thinks it would make sense for Celtic to send Lewis Morgan out in loan in next month's January transfer window.

The 23-year-old winger started Celtic’s 4-1 win over Ross County at the weekend, but it was only his second league start this season and he was played out of position as the tip of the attack.  


 



Morgan has been part of the squad this season and has surged past Scott Sinclair in the pecking order, but he has played just 705 minutes of football across all competitions.

Rae is of the opinion that it would be great for Morgan if he could go out on loan in January and play regular first-team football in the second half of the campaign.
 


He believes there is nothing in it for Morgan to warm the bench at Celtic and wait for rare opportunities when he could develop better somewhere else by playing week-in-week-out.



Rae said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “Maybe he will go out on loan in January.

“When the bodies come back, it will make sense.
 


“I just feel for his development, he actually needs to get out and play games.

“Otherwise, he will be sitting there all season and might play a couple of cameos.

“That can’t benefit the boy going forward.”

Morgan has scored two goals this season and has also registered the same number of assists. 
 