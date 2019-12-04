Chelsea Loanee Attracting Serious Interest From Serie A Heavyweights

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter and Napoli have been keeping tabs on Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic with a view to making a move for him in the summer.



The Croatian is on his second season-long loan at Serie A side Atalanta and has been putting in impressive performances in the top tier of Italian football.













Atalanta have made the decision to take up their purchase option on him and are prepared to pay the €15m needed to Chelsea in order to make his move permanent.



But there is speculation over his long term future at the club as he could be on the move again next summer due to interest from top clubs in Italy.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Inter and Napoli have been impressed with what they have seen of Pasalic this season and are considering a summer swoop.







Atalanta are expected to make his move permanent, but could be under pressure to sell him at the end of the season.



They could make a hefty profit on the €15m they are about to pay to Chelsea if they decide to sell him next summer.





But for the moment, nothing concrete has happened and Pasalic is expected to be off Chelsea’s books once Atalanta take up the option on him.



He joined the Blues in 2014 and could make his way out of the club without making a single appearance for them.

