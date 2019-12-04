It’s Going To Be Hostile – Former Rangers Star Warns Gers On Aberdeen Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Alex Rae believes Aberdeen will be out for revenge when they host the Gers at Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership this evening.



Steven Gerrard’s side smashed Aberdeen at Ibrox earlier in the season when they put five goals past them without an answer from Derek McInnes' men.













A trip to Pittodrie is always a tough game for any side in Scotland and Rae believes it will be more so for Rangers due to the manner of Aberdeen’s defeat at Ibrox earlier in the campaign.



He is expecting McInnes to have his Aberdeen players fired up for Rangers’ arrival and feels Pittodrie is the most hostile atmosphere the Gers are likely to face outside the Old Firm games.





However, Rae insists he loved the atmosphere at Pittodrie when he visited the ground as a player.







Rae said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “Derek McInnes will have them fired up.



“It is one of the most hostile places after the Old Firm game.





“I did [love going there] actually as you can feel it.



“It is intense and Derek McInnes will be looking for a response and more importantly, his players will be looking for a response.



“It will be a tough night.”



Rangers know they cannot afford to slip up at Aberdeen, with rivals Celtic hosting Hamilton at Celtic Park this evening.

