Jon Flanagan Starts – Rangers Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

Fixture: Aberdeen vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Derek McInnes' Aberdeen side at Pittodrie in a Scottish Premiership meeting this evening.



Steven Gerrard's men are level on points with rivals Celtic at the top of the Premiership standings and only kept off the summit by virtue of goal difference.













Gerrard will be well aware that taking top spot ahead of meeting Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday would be a big psychological boost for his side.



The Gers have Allan McGregor in goal, while at full-back Gerrard picks James Tavernier and Jon Flanagan.





Connor Goldson and Filip Helander provide the central defensive partnership for Rangers on the night, while in midfield Gerrard picks Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield. Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.







If Gerrard needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available include Greg Stewart and Sheyi Ojo.





Rangers Team vs Aberdeen



McGregor, Tavernier, Helander, Goldson, Flanagan, Davis, Jack, Arfield, Aribo, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Halliday, Kamara, Ojo, Stewart, Defoe

