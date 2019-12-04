Liverpool Were Braver Than Us, Everton Boss Marco Silva Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Marco Silva has conceded that Liverpool were braver than his side in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Wednesday night.



Silva headed to face Liverpool under big pressure and a 5-2 Premier League defeat has done nothing to help the Portuguese make his case for more time in charge at Goodison Park.













Liverpool pulled ahead with just six minutes on the clock when Divock Origi struck, while Xherdan Shaqiri then made it 2-0 in the 17th minute.



Michael Keane pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 21st minute, but Origi re-established a two-goal cushion for Liverpool just after the half hour mark.





Further goals came on the stroke of half time, from Sadio Mane and Richarlison, to complete a frantic opening 45 minutes as Liverpool went in 4-2 ahead.







The second half saw just one further goal arrive, at the death, as Georginio Wijnaldum made it 5-2.



Under pressure Silva admits that the evening was a tough one for Everton and believes that throughout the 90 minutes Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were braver.





"It was a tough night for us. We knew before the match it would be tough for us, we had to be competitive", Silva was quoted as saying by the BBC post match.



"We conceded two quick goals and that was really tough for us.



"We knew what they would try to do, we knew everything, we cannot concede goals in that way at the level we are.



"Our two defenders were in a good position but agian, Origi scores. It is impossible, we have to track these players. It does not make sense, we did not plan that way.



"It is really tough for us to be in the relegation zone but if you are there you are making the same mistakes.



"I'm not here to talk about the fight of the players, our opponent was more brave than us. We should do better of course, we were not good enough", the Portuguese added.

