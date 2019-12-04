Lucas Moura Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League tonight.



Jose Mourinho has a 100 per cent record as Tottenham boss since succeeding Mauricio Pochettino in the hot seat, and will want to keep his winning run going this evening at his former stomping ground.













The Portuguese was sacked by Manchester United close to a year ago, but knows beating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side tonight would put a gap of five points between the two clubs in the league.



Mourinho is without goalkeepers Michel Vorm and Hugo Lloris, while defender Ben Davies is out and winger Erik Lamela has a hamstring injury.





The Tottenham boss picks Paulo Gazzaniga in goal, while in defence he opts for a centre-back pairing between Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez. Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko slot into midfield, while Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura support Harry Kane.







If Mourinho needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Christian Eriksen and Eric Dier.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester United



Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Alli, Son, Lucas, Kane



Substitutes: Austin, Rose, Foyth, Dier, Ndombele, Eriksen, Lo Celso

