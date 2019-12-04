Manchester United Met Serie A Talent’s Agent, Eyeing January Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are pushing forward with their attempts to sign Arsenal linked midfielder Dejan Kulusevski and have already met his agent with a view to signing him in January, it has been claimed.



The 19-year-old midfielder has been on loan Parma from Atalanta this season and has been attracting the attention of clubs across Europe.













The biggest clubs in Italy are all tracking him and Juventus are keen to get a deal over the line for him in January before taking him to Turin next summer.



Roma have also been linked with an interest in him, but Manchester United and Inter are pushing forward with an attempt to carry out a deal in January.





According to Gazzetta dello Sport's Nicola Schira, Manchester United and Inter conducted meetings with the player’s agent recently with a view to getting a deal over the line next month.







They both want to include Kulusevski in their squad immediately in January and are accordingly proceeding forward with their talks.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing January arrivals and the 19-year-old midfielder has emerged as a target for Manchester United.





Arsenal have also been interested but the Red Devils and Inter are the ones who are doing all the legwork to sign Kulusevski.

