Must Now Try To Beat Arsenal – Manuel Pellegrini Reacts As West Ham Lose

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has stressed the importance of his side winning their next game against Arsenal after they went down to defeat at Wolves.



Pellegrini's side scored a shock 1-0 win away at Chelsea at the weekend to lift some of the pressure on their manager's shoulders.













The Chilean was looking for his team to record back to back wins to start to move up the Premier League standings.



But goals either side of half time from Leo Dendoncker and Patrick Cutrone were too much for West Ham to handle and resulted in a 2-0 win and all three points for Wolves.





West Ham did have chances, which came through Pablo Fornals and Robert Snodgrass, but were unable to make them count and head back to London with nothing.







Now West Ham must prepare to play host to Arsenal next Monday and Pellegrini makes no bones about the fact a win is what his side need.



He told the BBC's Match of the Day: "We wanted to go and win two games in a row. We didn't play a bad game, but they scored on a set-piece.





"We had an option to score through Robert Snodgrass but didn't do it.



"I said before that when we didn't win games it was down to conceding at set-pieces.



"We never thought before this game we were going to win just because we beat Chelsea.



"We must now try to win our home game against Arsenal."



West Ham now sit in 13th place in the Premier League standings, just two points above the relegation zone.

