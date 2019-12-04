XRegister
26 October 2019

04/12/2019 - 10:34 GMT

Physically He's Not There Yet – Former Celtic Star Expecting Further Development From Bhoy

 




Former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs has insisted that Bhoys winger Mikey Johnston is only going to get better as he is yet to physically develop.

Johnston is yet to become a regular member of the Celtic team this season, but did no harm to his chances with his performance against Ross County at the weekend.  


 



He came on as a substitute and scored in Celtic’s 4-1 win and displayed the kind of talent that makes him one of the highly-rated youngsters in Scotland.

Stubbs likes the confidence the 20-year-old shows when he is on the pitch and feels his performances this season have been a reflection of that.
 


He is happy to see the winger back in the Celtic squad and believes with the youngster yet to completely develop physically, the player still has a higher ceiling in terms of potential.



Stubbs said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I think he is a confident boy anyway and I think his performances are emanating that.

“He looks really confident, I don’t think he is a shy lad from what I can [gather].
 


“He certainly is [back] and if he keeps doing it, he is another one who is going to get even better.

“Physically, he is still not there yet and I still think he has got a young boy’s body.”

Johnston recently returned to the squad following an injury and has made just three starts this season.
 