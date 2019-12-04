XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



04/12/2019 - 18:40 GMT

Scott McTominay Plays – Manchester United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:30 (UK time)

Manchester United have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side this evening at Old Trafford.  

Pressure is growing on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his situation was not helped at the weekend when Aston Villa held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw.
 

 



Solskjaer again has to make do without Paul Pogba, who continues to be sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Manchester United boss has David de Gea in goal, while in defence he selects Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Ashley Young.
 


Further up the pitch Solskjaer looks to Scott McTominay and Fred in the middle of the park, while Daniel James, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford support Mason Greenwood.



The Manchester United manager has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Juan Mata and Luke Shaw.
 


Manchester United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young, McTominay, Fred, James, Lingard, Rashford, Greenwood

Substitutes: Grant, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Williams, Garner, Pereira, Mata
 