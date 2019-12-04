Scott McTominay Plays – Manchester United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 (UK time)



Manchester United have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side this evening at Old Trafford.



Pressure is growing on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his situation was not helped at the weekend when Aston Villa held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw.













Solskjaer again has to make do without Paul Pogba, who continues to be sidelined with an ankle injury.



The Manchester United boss has David de Gea in goal, while in defence he selects Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Ashley Young.





Further up the pitch Solskjaer looks to Scott McTominay and Fred in the middle of the park, while Daniel James, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford support Mason Greenwood.







The Manchester United manager has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Juan Mata and Luke Shaw.





Manchester United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young, McTominay, Fred, James, Lingard, Rashford, Greenwood



Substitutes: Grant, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Williams, Garner, Pereira, Mata

