26 October 2019

06 August 2019

04/12/2019 - 18:33 GMT

Sebastien Haller Plays – West Ham Team vs Wolves Confirmed

 




Fixture: Wolves vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:30 (UK time)

West Ham United have confirmed their team and substitutes to go up against Nuno's Wolves outfit this evening in a Premier League fixture at Molineux.

Manuel Pellegrini lifted some of the pressure on his shoulders at the weekend by leading the Hammers to a surprise 1-0 win at London rivals West Ham. 
 

 



The Chilean will be keen for his men to build on their weekend victory tonight and if West Ham can return to the capital with three points then they would move on to 19 points from 15 games, the same number of points as Arsenal.

Pellegrini again trusts in David Martin in goal, following his Hammers debut at Stamford Bridge.
 


In defence, Pellegrini goes with a centre-back pairing of Angelo Ogbonna and Fabian Balbuena. Declan Rice and Mark Noble will look to control midfield, while Robert Snodgrass, Pablo Fornals and Felipe Anderson support Sebastien Haller.



If the West Ham boss wants to shake things up then he has a bench full of options, including Nathan Holland and Albian Ajeti.
 


West Ham United Team vs Wolves

Martin, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Fornals, Anderson, Haller

Substitutes: Roberto, Zabaleta, Masuaku, Sanchez, Yarmolenko, Holland, Ajeti
 