26 October 2019

06 August 2019

04/12/2019 - 18:37 GMT

Tammy Abraham Starts – Chelsea Team vs Aston Villa Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:30 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Dean Smith's Aston Villa outfit to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League meeting this evening.  

Frank Lampard saw his Chelsea side suffer a shock 1-0 defeat at home against West Ham United at the weekend and will be looking for a response tonight.
 

 



Lampard will be without midfielder Ross Barkley, who is ill.

The Blues boss has Kepa in goal, while at the back he picks a defence of Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta to keep the visitors at bay.
 


Further up the pitch Lampard calls on Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount in midfield, while Willian and Christian Pulisic support Tammy Abraham.



If the Chelsea manager needs to influence the match from the bench throughout the 90 minutes then he has options to call upon, such as Olivier Giroud and Jorginho.
 


 

Chelsea Team vs Aston Villa

Kepa, James, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Mount, Kante, Willian, Abraham, Pulisic

Substitutes: Caballero, Tomori, Emerson, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, Giroud
 