Theo Walcott On Bench – Everton Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Fixture: Liverpool vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)



Everton have announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield this evening.



Toffees boss Marco Silva saw his side beat 2-1 at the King Power Stadium by Leicester City on Sunday and Everton head into tonight's Premier League game sitting just two points and one place above the drop zone.













Everton go into tonight's game as big underdogs and are without Seamus Coleman due to a rib injury, while Fabian Delph is also not fit.



Silva selects Jordan Pickford in goal, while in defence he picks a backline of Michael Kean, Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina.





Further up the pitch the Portuguese manager trusts in Djibril Sidibe and Lucas Digne as wing-backs, while Gylfi Sigurdsson and Tom Davies play. Richarlison and Alex Iwobi support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.







If the Everton manager needs to make changes at any point during the game then he can look to the bench, where options available include Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott.





Everton Team vs Liverpool



Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Digne, Sigurdsson, Davies, Sidibe, Richarlison, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin



Substitutes: Lossl, Baines, Schneiderlin, Bernard, Walcott, Tosun, Kean

