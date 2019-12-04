XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



04/12/2019 - 19:18 GMT

Theo Walcott On Bench – Everton Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)

Everton have announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield this evening.  

Toffees boss Marco Silva saw his side beat 2-1 at the King Power Stadium by Leicester City on Sunday and Everton head into tonight's Premier League game sitting just two points and one place above the drop zone. 
 

 



Everton go into tonight's game as big underdogs and are without Seamus Coleman due to a rib injury, while Fabian Delph is also not fit.

Silva selects Jordan Pickford in goal, while in defence he picks a backline of Michael Kean, Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina.
 


Further up the pitch the Portuguese manager trusts in Djibril Sidibe and Lucas Digne as wing-backs, while Gylfi Sigurdsson and Tom Davies play. Richarlison and Alex Iwobi support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.



If the Everton manager needs to make changes at any point during the game then he can look to the bench, where options available include Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott.
 


Everton Team vs Liverpool

Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Digne, Sigurdsson, Davies, Sidibe, Richarlison, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Lossl, Baines, Schneiderlin, Bernard, Walcott, Tosun, Kean
 