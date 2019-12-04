There Are Things We Can’t Control – Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has conceded his side are banking on their rivals slipping up to be able to push on from a bad start to secure a top four Premier League finish.



The Portuguese tactician took over at London-based club late in November after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked following a poor start to the campaign.













Mourinho took over a Tottenham side struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table, but back to back wins have pushed the north London side up to sixth.



The Portuguese is keen for his side to keep doing their job, but admits that their rivals' results are beyond their control and believes they are capable of putting a run of wins together.





"There are things we cannot control – the opponents’ results. We did our job, we won two matches then we cannot control", Mourinho said at a press conference.







"Chelsea lost six points, Arsenal lost four. We are not in control with this kind of situation.



"Imagine we win all our matches but Chelsea also wins, we would be the same 12 points difference.





"That is something we cannot control and that’s the problem when you are in a bad position. It’s the same story in first or second.



"People always ask is it better to be first or second. It’s better to be first, it doesn’t depend.



"In this situation we don’t depend on ourselves.



"Chelsea lost six points, maybe in the next four matches they will win 12.



"We have just to play our matches, try to get maximum points and see where we’re headed."



Tottenham and Chelsea are both in action this evening, meaning Mourinho could potentially halve the distance between the two teams to just three points.

